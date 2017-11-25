One killed in Monroe County car crash

A man is dead in a one vehicle crash near Wilton Friday evening.
The 30-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene according to a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
The statement said it happened around 6:44 p.m. on Highway 71 near the intersection of Livingston Road.
The man was driving west in a 1996 Toyota Corolla when he lost control of the vehicle. It crossed the road, hit a guard rail end, then went into the south ditch where it rolled several times. The vehicle jumped a small creek before landing on its roof.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
