One killed in Monroe County car crash

A man is dead in a one vehicle crash near Wilton Friday evening.

The 30-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene according to a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The statement said it happened around 6:44 p.m. on Highway 71 near the intersection of Livingston Road.

The man was driving west in a 1996 Toyota Corolla when he lost control of the vehicle. It crossed the road, hit a guard rail end, then went into the south ditch where it rolled several times. The vehicle jumped a small creek before landing on its roof.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.