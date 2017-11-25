Brenengan Auto Group partners with Salvation Army for 'Match Day'

Saturday is the first Match Day of the season for the 2017 Red Kettle Campaign.

Brenengan Auto Group partnered with the Salvation Army for the "Brenengan Doubles the Dollars" Day. The auto group will match the money donated in the red kettles on Saturday up to $10,000. Many employees also volunteered their time to ring the bells.

The Salvation Army said Match Days are the most successful fundraising days of the annual campaign. Organizations will continue to partner with the campaign to hold Match Days throughout the month of December.