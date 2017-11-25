Downtown Mainstreet celebrates shopping local

Shoppers went to Downtown La Crosse on Saturday where the motto was "Shop Small."

Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. partnered with Altra Federal Credit Union and downtown businesses to celebrate Small Business Saturday. The celebration included some special guests: Santa and Mrs.Claus. Kids had the chance to visit Santa's Workshop. They told Santa what they wanted for Christmas and even helped make toys with some magic.

Small business owners said the day encourages people to explore their community.

"It's a nice day to walk and explore shops downtown or restaurants downtown that maybe you haven't thought of," said Kelsey Williams, owner of Fayze's Restaurant and Bakery. "There's a lot of Christmas gifts down here and holiday experiences down here that people maybe aren't so sure about."

Williams said it is also about helping out your neighbors. The money spent downtown stays local and goes back into the community.