Shoppers head out in support of Small Business Saturday

The hunt for the perfect holiday gifts continued on Saturday with an emphasis on shopping local.

The City of Onalaska is home to a variety of businesses from retail shops to restaurants to florists. With all of the attention of big retailers for Black Friday, Saturday offers the chance for local businesses to shine.

"Small Business Saturday has been great for us," said Kimberly Bentzen-Tabbert, Owner of Mainstream Boutique in Onalaska. "We've had traffic non-stop all day. We're doing our candy cane sale so that's been extra fun for people to come in, and grab a discount and then shop for Christmas or themselves."

Florists were also a little busier than usual with the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping.

"Thanksgiving we do lots of centerpieces, lots of fall colored arrangements," said Kaylyn Gunther, Designer at Flowers by Guenthers. "I'd have to say our biggest seller would have to be the centerpieces."

Small businesses are up against some tough competition with big box chain retailers and the Internet; however, shopping locally has benefits for the entire community.

"Your money is going to stay right in this town, right in the community," said Gunther. "Small businesses are nice because when you come in, you know what you're getting."

When shoppers purchase locally, they help a friend or neighbor.

"It supports our community," said Bentzen-Tabbert. "We love it, because we build relationships with you. It's not just about shopping. It is about the relationships that we form, and you're helping support our families."

A new survey from AAA Consumer Pulse shows that the average Iowa shopper plans to spend $745 on gifts. Small Business Saturday encourages that money to stay in the local economy.

The survey also found that the top shopping days for consumers all fall in November. The top one is Black Friday followed closely by Cyber Monday.

