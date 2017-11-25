La Crescent star officially lit over city

Another sign of the holiday season made its debut Saturday evening in La Crescent.

The cross and star was officially lit on top of the bluff overlooking the city of La Crescent. In 2015, the city was approached by Wisconsin group "Freedom From Religion Foundation" who threatened legal action if the cross and star was not removed from public property.

In 2016, after numerous public hearings, the cross and star were moved onto private land.