Milwaukee police respond to 4 shootings in 6-hour time span

Milwaukee police respond to 4 shootings in 6-hour time span

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say four separate shootings in six hours in Milwaukee left one man dead and five others wounded.

Authorities say the shootings took place between about 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday. The third incident, at about 1 p.m., resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man who was shot while seated in a vehicle.

Another man received a serious gunshot wound when he shot Friday morning while stopped at a red light. The other four people who were injured are all expected to survive.

Police say the shootings do not appear to be related. The incidents remain under investigation.

