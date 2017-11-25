Badgers keep the axe home

The Wisconsin Badgers bring the axe back home, remain undefeated, and keep their college playoff hopes alive.

The Badgers and Gophers battling for the Paul Bunyan Axe with a dominating performance over the Gophers winning 31-0.

The Badgers held the Gophers to only 46 yards at the half. Offensively, Alex Hornibrook had one of his best games of the season with 151 yards and 3 touchdowns..

Next up, the Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State.