Wisconsin gun-deer season comes to an end

It's the final weekend of Wisconsin's gun-deer season, as the nine day hunt ended Sunday at sundown.
After a lackluster opening weekend, the Department of Natural Resources is hoping for a strong finish. Hunters killed nearly 1,400 fewer deer last weekend than during opening weekend in 2016.
Despite the slow start, many meat processors say they're keeping busy. Final deer counts likely won't be available for a few more days.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.