Sen. Al Franken breaks silence following sexual assault allegations

Senator Al Franken says he feels embarrassed and ashamed ahead of returning to work on Monday.

He gave interviews to state media in Minnesota on Sunday, breaking his eight-day silence about sexual misconduct allegations against him. Franken told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he left a lot of people down, but he is hoping to regain their trust.

He's also pledging to cooperate with a senate ethics investigation, but telling the state's public radio that he does not plan on resigning.

Several women are accusing Franken of groping, including Los Angeles radio host Leann Tweeden. Franken has apologized to her, but said he didn't remember other incidents.