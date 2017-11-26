Figure skaters prepare for Winter on Ice Spectacular

Local figure skaters are preparing to hold the first Winter on Ice Spectacular.

The show celebrates the tenth year of the Tri-State Toe Picks Figure Skating Club. The club has had success over the years including gold medal finishes at the State Games of America.

Former National Champion Ryan Bradley will also perform at the spectacular that figure skaters have spent nearly two months preparing for.

"We've put in lots of hours and sweat and everything," said Porter Culp, member of the Tri-State Toe Picks Figure Skating Club. "It means a lot to the club, and we're all very excited to show you what we have to show you."

Members of the club hope to see the show become an annual event.