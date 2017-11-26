Family-owned tree farm fights shortage with tradition

Christmas tree shortages have been reported across the United States, and one local tree farm says those shortages hit close to home.

Lamke Tree Farm in Trempeleau has provided people with Christmas trees for 54 years.

"The face of it has changed a lot over the years, but we're pretty well settled here," said Paul Lamke. "We have a great growing area, and we plant two to three thousand trees a year. We're going to start planting more."

The Lamke's plan to plant more trees to keep up with demand after some local tree farms closed because of a shortage.

"A couple of years ago, we had a couple of years in a row with bad drought where we lost a lot of young trees that we planted for three or four years in a row," Emma Lamke. "And now, as those trees would have become to mature Christmas tree age, we don't have those trees."

The shortage does not keep people away. Lamke Tree Farm has become part of annual holiday traditions.

"We have people who have been coming out here since their parents parents have been coming for years and years," said Emma Lamke. "People have gotten engaged here and bring their kids here for the first time."

"We have come here and cut our Christmas tree from all the way in middle school and high school," said Jenna Lubinski, an annual visitor of Lamke Tree Farm. "Now, I have babies who are nine and ten and just starting a tradition. Now, we're here taking our engagement photos."

It is the traditions that make Lamke Tree Farm so special, and it is the traditions that will make sure the farm survives for generations to come.

"The next generation, we're getting older, so we're starting to take care of the farm more a little bit now too, and we're down here every weekend," said Carlie Lamke.

"We want to keep the tradition going for people who come out for years and years," said Emma Lamke.

Lamke Tree Farm will have a short season closing after the first weekend in December. They are open from 9 a.m. until dark. If you are not able to visit the tree farm on the weekend, you can call to schedule an appointment during the week at (608) 534-6053.