UW-La Crosse hangs on to win local rivalry

By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Sunday was the second of a two day Thanksgiving Classic held at Mitchell Hall. 

UW-La Crosse came out with a victory over Luther on Saturday 62-61. They built off that momentum beating Viterbo Sunday 62-52. Elise Denoyer led the Eagles with 18 points. She also made the all-tournament team. Ava Kramer also a part of the all-tournament team. 

The Eagles are 3-2 overall and face Macalester College this Thursday. 

