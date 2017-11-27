Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, is engaged to U.S. actress Meghan Markle, Clarence House announced today.

"His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course," a statement released today by Clarence House, the office of Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, read.

"His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents," the statement added. "The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."

Harry, 33, proposed to Markle, 36, in London.

Harry had to obtain permission from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in order to propose to Markle. According to the Perth Agreement of 2011, the first six persons in line to the throne need the sovereign’s permission to marry.

The Kensington Palace issued a statement on behalf of Markle's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, who wished the couple "a lifetime of happiness."

"Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents," the statement said. "We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

Markle is also a divorcée whose first marriage, to film producer Trevor Engelson, ended in 2013. She will become the first bi-racial princess in the British royal family.

Harry's marriage to Markle will mean that both children of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana are wed. William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, married in 2011 at Westminster Abbey.

Harry and Markle could possibly take the title of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or the Duke and Duchess of Buckingham upon marriage. Queen Elizabeth would make the designation, as she did with giving the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to William and Kate.