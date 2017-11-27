Medical Monday: Managing Diabetes

Approximately 30 million children and adults in America have diabetes. 1 in 3 adults have pre-diabetes. Barb Kaufmann, RD, diabetes educator at Gundersen Health System, discussed the importance of managing your diabetes.

Diabetes requires proper management to avoid serious long-term health problems. With good blood glucose control, many of the complications of diabetes can be prevented. Gundersen has nurses and dietitians who are specially trained in diabetes education to help you develop a personalized diabetes management plan.

Gundersen diabetes educators work with people who have:

Type 1 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes

Gestational diabetes (develops during pregnancy)

Pre-diabetes



Diabetes is caused by a problem in the way your body makes or uses insulin. Insulin is needed to move blood sugar (glucose) into cells, where it is stored and later used for energy.