Sweater weather for festive 5K

'Tis the season to "Be Ugly and Bright"! The 5th annual Ugly Sweater 5K returns as part of the Rotary Lights festivities.

Organized by La Crosse's Rotary After Hours club, the Ugly Sweater 5K invites runners and non-runners alike to participate in a fun, festive jaunt from Myrick Park to Riverside Park through a lighted trail on Saturday, December 9. The run/walk begins at 4 p.m. from Myrick and ends under the Rotary Lights display with an ugly sweater contest and live music to follow.

Registration is $35 and can be done online at oneugly5k.com. It's only $15 for runners ages 11-17 and kids 10 & under can participate for free. All of the money raised helps Rotary After Hours fund many projects both locally and around the world.

