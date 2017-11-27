UPDATE: Sparta man killed in Monroe Co. Crash

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a Sparta man was the victim in a fatal crash Friday evening near Wilton.

The sheriff's office said 30-year-old Joshua Wesoloski was headed west on Highway 71 near Livingston Road when he lost control of his vehicle around 6:45 p.m.

His 1996 Toyota Corolla went across the highway, hit a guard rail, and went into a ditch. The vehicle rolled several times before vaulting over a creek and landing on its roof.

Wesoloski was pronounced dead at the scene by the Monroe County Medical Examiner.