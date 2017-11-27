UPDATE: Sparta man killed in Monroe Co. Crash - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

UPDATE: Sparta man killed in Monroe Co. Crash

Posted: Updated:
Sparta, WI (WXOW) -

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a Sparta man was the victim in a fatal crash Friday evening near Wilton. 

The sheriff's office said 30-year-old Joshua Wesoloski was headed west on Highway 71 near Livingston Road when he lost control of his vehicle around 6:45 p.m. 

His 1996 Toyota Corolla went across the highway, hit a guard rail, and went into a ditch. The vehicle rolled several times before vaulting over a creek and landing on its roof.

Wesoloski was pronounced dead at the scene by the Monroe County Medical Examiner. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.