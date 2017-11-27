Suspect in Kenosha County shooting arrested in Monroe County

The Kenosha County district attorney is considering charges against a man accused of killing two brothers after a fight at a Twin Lakes bar.

Thirty-one-year-old Kenneth Samuel III and his 28-year-old brother, Richard Samuel, were fatally shot when a fight inside the Beach Bar last Friday spilled out into the parking lot.

Twin Lakes Police Capt. Dennis Linn says the suspect being held in the Kenosha County Jail could be charged Monday. Linn says the village of 4,700 people has not had an intentional homicide case since the 1980s. Several people at the Beach Bar tell the Kenosha News the Samuel brothers were regulars at the establishment and were well-liked in the community.

The suspect fled from the scene and was later arrested in Monroe County.

