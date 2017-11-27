65 female elected officials, community leaders support Franken

Sixty-five women have come forward to issue a statement in support of Senator Al Franken. The list of women is comprised of elected officials—current and former, non-profit board members, community leaders, and members of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party.

Their support comes after sexual misconduct allegations against the U.S. Senator surfaced nearly two weeks ago. Radio host Leeann Tweeden said Franken forcibly kissed and groped her more than a decade ago. She has since accepted the lawmaker's apology.

The 65 women supporting Franken also accept his apology and will continue to support him even if he goes through a Senate ethics investigation.

Read their statement below:

“We are longtime supporters of Senator Franken, and our support is rooted in the core values that we share. During his time in the Senate he has been a champion for these values and a steadfast supporter of women's rights. While we are disappointed by these allegations, we appreciate that he has apologized and is committed to regaining the trust of Minnesotans. We believe a Senate investigation into these allegations is the appropriate course of action and will continue to support the Senator throughout this process.”

List of signers: