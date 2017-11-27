65 female elected officials, community leaders support Franken

KTTC -
Sixty-five women have come forward to issue a statement in support of Senator Al Franken. The list of women is comprised of elected officials—current and former, non-profit board members, community leaders, and members of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party.
Their support comes after sexual misconduct allegations against the U.S. Senator surfaced nearly two weeks ago. Radio host Leeann Tweeden said Franken forcibly kissed and groped her more than a decade ago. She has since accepted the lawmaker's apology.
The 65 women supporting Franken also accept his apology and will continue to support him even if he goes through a Senate ethics investigation.
Read their statement below:
“We are longtime supporters of Senator Franken, and our support is rooted in the core values that we share. During his time in the Senate he has been a champion for these values and a steadfast supporter of women's rights. While we are disappointed by these allegations, we appreciate that he has apologized and is committed to regaining the trust of Minnesotans. We believe a Senate investigation into these allegations is the appropriate course of action and will continue to support the Senator throughout this process.”
List of signers:
- Marcia Avner
- Karen Bachman
- Amelia Holstein Bailey
- Sara Barrow
- Lauren Beecham
- Margit Berg
- Pam Berkwitz
- Connie Bernardy, Minnesota State Representative
- Katherine Blauvelt
- Patricia Bloodgood
- Lynn Bolnick, Former President, DFL Feminist Caucus
- Terri Bonoff, Minnesota State Senator (2005-2016)
- Margee Bracken
- Aviva Breen
- Tarryl Clark
- Fran & Barb Davis
- Rebecca Driscoll
- Judi Dutcher, Minnesota State Auditor (1995-2002)
- Carol Flynn, Minnesota State Senator (1990-2001)
- Lisa Goodman, Minneapolis City Council Member
- Cathy Gorlin
- Joan Growe, Minnesota Secretary of State (1975-1999)
- Carol Hayden
- Diane Hayden
- Judith Koll Healy
- Jessi Held
- Betsy Hodges, Mayor of Minneapolis
- Linda L. Holstein
- Melissa Hortman, Minnesota State House of Representatives DFL Leader
- Ember Reichgott Junge, Minnesota State Senator (1981-2001)
- Phyllis Kahn, Minnesota State Representative (1973-2016)
- Sylvia Kaplan
- Julia Dayton Klein
- Erin Koegel, Minnesota State Representative
- Suzanne Koepplinger
- Mary Kunesh-Podein, Minnesota State Representative
- Natalie Volin Lehr
- Susan Lenfestey
- Tina Liebling, Minnesota State Representative
- Florence Littman
- Ellen Goldberg Luger
- Peggy Lucas
- Rena Moran, Minnesota State Representative
- Sue Moravec, Chair, CD 2 DFL
- Kathleen O’Brien, Minneapolis City Council (1982-1989)
- Darin Opperman
- Diane Sims Page
- Sandy Pappas, Minnesota State Senator
- Cheryl Poling, Chair, CD3 DFL
- Randi Reitan
- Ann Rest, Minnesota State Senator
- Mary Cathryn Ricker
- Sheila Riggs
- Jennifer Schultz, Minnesota State Representative
- Nancy Schumacher
- Linda Slocum, Minnesota State Representative
- Nancy Speer
- Cheryl Thomas
- Missy Staples Thompson
- Susan Thompson
- Ruth Usem
- Mary Vogel
- JoAnn Ward, Minnesota State Representative
- Jean M. West