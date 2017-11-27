Cyber Monday 2017: A roundup of this year's best deals

It's Cyber Monday, the official last day of the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

Approximately 78 million Americans said they were planning to do some shopping on Cyber Monday, according to a survey released earlier this month by the National Retail Foundation.

In addition, online Black Friday sales increased 15 percent this Thanksgiving weekend compared to the same time in 2016, according to Adobe Analytics, possibly reflecting a growing consumer trend in recent years of preferring to shop online, rather than schlepping down to the stores.

While the best single day for deep discounts this year was slated to be on Thanksgiving Day, Cyber Monday is predicted to be the best day for deals on shoes, make-up and laptops.

Here is a roundup of some of this year's can't-miss Cyber Monday discounts. It is important to note that some deals, times and prices may change. The roundup below can be used as guidelines and for planning, but always be sure to double-check all the details before making a purchase.

Top Picks

1. Samsung s8, unlocked: $574 ($150 off) at Best Buy and on Amazon.

3. Microsoft Surface Pro: $1,099 ($329 off) at the Microsoft Store.

4. Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones: $119 ($30 off) on Amazon.

5. Microsoft Surface Pro Core: $629 ($370 off) at Best Buy.

6. Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones: $179 ($100 off) at Walmart.

7. Google Home Mini: $29 with a $25 Walmart gift card.

Toys

1. LittleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit: $79 ($20 off) at Walmart.

2. Pie Face Showdown Game: $9.88 ($7 off) at Walmart.

Clothing

1. Banana Republic: 50 percent off everything.

2. Levis: 40 percent off everything (with the coupon code "cyber40"), 60 percent off tees.

3. J. Crew: 40 percent off everything.

4. Old Navy: 40 percent off everything.

5. Kohl's: 20 percent off everything.

6. Macy's: Take an extra 20 percent off all sale items.

Shoes

1. Foot Locker: 25 percent off orders of $99 or more.

2. Adidas: 30 percent off everything.

3. Cole Haan: 30 percent off everything.

4. Kenneth Cole: 50 percent off everything.

Beauty

1. The Body Shop: 50 percent off almost everything.

2. Ulta: $10 off a $50 purchase, with the coupon code "cybermon17."

3. Nars: 20 percent off everything.

4. Bliss: 40 percent off everything with the coupon code "bigthanks."

5. Benefit Cosmetics: 25 percent off everything with the coupon code "cyber25."

Travel and experiences

1. Zeel in-home massages: 20 percent off all gift cards, including memberships.

2. Destination Hotels: 40 percent off.

3. Atlantis Paradise Island: Get the fifth night of your stay for free.

4. Loews hotel: 20 percent off all rooms.