2 hurt in plane crash in Jefferson County

Authorities say two people are in the hospital after a plane went down in a wooded area in Jefferson County Sunday afternoon.



Officials say the tough terrain made first responders' jobs difficult. The plane crashed in a swampy area in the village of Palmyra, near the airport. First responders had to trudge through brush and mud to cut the two crash victims out of the plane.

"If they stood in one place for too long, they would sink in. So we're talking mud halfway to their knees," said director of public safety James Small.

Small says this is the second plane crash in his three years on the job. It's a two-seater recreational aircraft. The agency has trained for crashes of the exact model, because there is a lot of recreational traffic at the Palmyra airport.



The crash victims are at a trauma center, according to officials, who have not released any details on their conditions. The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and Palmyra Public Safety Department.