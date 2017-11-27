Western Technical College VP passes away

The Vice President of Academics for Western Technical College has passed away in Georgia.

Western Technical College President Roger Stanford said in a statement Monday morning that Cherrie Bergandi, 57, died unexpectedly at a Georgia hospital after suffering a medical emergency Sunday. She was visiting family in Atlanta at the time.

Bergandi recently moved to the La Crosse area with her husband after taking the vice president's position in August. Previously, Bergandi was the dean of General Education at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

“I worked with Cherrie for 12 years at CVTC, before she came to Western.” said Stanford. “She was a talented leader and a close personal friend of mine. To say she will be missed is an understatement."

"Once we work through the initial shock of the situation, we will begin to deal with the implications for the college,” continued Stanford.