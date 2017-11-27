UPDATE: Brenengen Auto Group raises $18K with Salvation Army for 'Match Day'

An update on the Salvation Army's Match Day from Saturday.

The Salvation Army and Brenengen Auto Group teamed up for the "Brenengen Doubles the Dollars" Day, the first such match day of the 2017 Red Kettle Campaign.

Numbers released by the Salvation Army showed that they raised $8,801.59 Saturday. Brenengen pledged to donate up to $10,000 to match the donations.

Salvation Army Public Relations and Development Director Nick Ragner said that although donations fell short of the $10,000 goal, Brenengen is going ahead and donating the full amount to the organization.

In comparison to the same Saturday a year ago, Ragner said that last year, the Salvation Army raised approximately $4,500.

The Salvation Army said Match Days are the most successful fundraising days of the annual campaign. Organizations will continue to partner with the campaign to hold Match Days throughout the month of December.