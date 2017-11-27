Adopt-A-Family program highlights partnership between YMCA, county

The La Crosse Area YMCA and the county are collaborating once again to help families in need during the holidays.

La Crosse County's Adopt-A-Family Program allows YMCA employees and members to purchase gifts and items for selected families in the community. Items such as clothing, cleaning supplies, tools, toys and gift cards are all accepted and will be delivered to area families in December.

"We know that there are families who are struggling financially and that's why our Y identifies those families," Jennie Melde, a leader on the project, said. "We work with the social workers at La Crosse County and we want to give back to them as much as we can."

The YMCA will have a Christmas tree in the lobby where members can pick up gift tags with specific items to purchase for a family in need. Items are due back to the Y on December 8th wrapped and with the tag attached.