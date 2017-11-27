Jake Speed recall election taking place Tuesday

Embattled Onalaska School Board member Jake Speed will face a recall election on Tuesday.

It follows a successful petition by community members earlier this fall to force the election.

In October, the school board found the petition to be sufficient and ordered the recall. Former school board member Deanna Verdon will run against Speed in the election.

The board previously censured Speed last spring following allegations of false claims against the district, threatening and harassing employees and being disruptive at board meetings.

Speed, who has spoke exclusively to News 19, says the allegations are false and the district has been "out to get him" ever since he forced incumbent members Tim Smaby and Ann Garrity off of the ballot in April 2016.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.