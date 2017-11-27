Republican Sen. Johnson says he remains opposed to tax bill

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, says he still intends to vote against the GOP tax bill unless changes are made.

Johnson told reporters on a conference call Monday that "we are working very diligently with other Senate Republican colleagues who have similar concerns to fix the problems."

Johnson says the proposal doesn't cut business taxes enough for "pass through" partnerships and corporations. Those are businesses in which profits are passed onto the owners, who report the income on their individual tax returns.

Johnson is set to vote in the Senate Budget Committee Tuesday on the measure. He says, "If we develop a fix prior to committee, I'll probably support it but if we don't I'll vote against it."

Johnson says President Donald Trump has assured lawmakers there will be changes.

