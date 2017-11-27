DNR: 7 accidents during 9-day gun deer hunt, no fatalities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources says seven hunters were shot during the nine-day gun deer season.

According to the DNR's website Monday, five hunters accidently shot themselves during the season. The sixth was shot by someone in his own party during a deer drive in Ozaukee County on Wednesday. The seventh hunter was hunting ducks from a kayak in Waukesha County on Friday when a stray bullet hit him in both legs.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill on Nov. 13 eliminating the minimum age for participating in a mentored hunt. All five of the hunters who shot themselves were at least 24. It's unknown who fired the shots in Waukesha and Ozaukee counties. Those incidents remain under investigation.

