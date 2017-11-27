Car fire halts traffic in La Crosse Sunday afternoon

Seventeen cars catch fire every hour somewhere in the United States. It may not be common, but it can be deadly.

On Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to a car fire near the Valley View Mall in La Crosse. The flames engulfed the hood of the car near the Texas Roadhouse restaurant. Firefighters say sometimes it's best to keep you distance unless a life is at risk. Lieutenant Shane Trussoni of the La Crosse Fire Department said, "We'll always recommend that you stay away from it. If somebody is stuck in there and needs help that's going to be put on the bystander to help if they feel like they can help. Otherwise, call 9-1-1 as soon as you can; get us on the way."

The La Crosse Fire Department were able to put out the flames quickly with no injuries reported.