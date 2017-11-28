Old world Christmas comes to Black River Falls

The Christkindl Festival is happening in Black River Falls on Saturday, December 2. Jessica Olson, First Attendant, and Sydney Sampson-Webb joined us on Daybreak to preview the events.

It's a festival celebrating the Christmas charm and Old World traditions of the area. You can enjoy traditional wares, unique, quality, hand-crafted gifts along with performances by bell ringers, dancers, theatre groups and local musicians. There will even be a live reindeer exhibit.

The Black River Falls Downtown Association is bringing a new level of Christmas charm and Old World traditions to the area. No one knows how to celebrate Christmas like the Germans. It's thanks to German traditions that we decorate Christmas Trees, hang Christmas Wreaths and put Nutcrackers on mantels.

Since the Middle Ages, German towns have held Christ-child markets, or Christkindlmarkt, in their market squares. The tradition of the Christkindl is known among German-speaking countries such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and also Czech Republic, Italy, Liechtenstein and even some South American countries. Christkindl is a fairy-like being, dressed in a gold and white robe with a crown atop her golden hair. Depending on region and family tradition, either the Christkind (pronounced Kristkint) or "Der Weihnachtmann" (Father Christmas, also known as Kris Kringle and Santa Claus) will be the bearer of gifts for children on Christmas Eve.

During the Christkindl Festival, you will enjoy traditional wares, such as unique, quality, hand-crafted gifts at the Christkindlmarkt. Inside the festive heated tent, you will find a heart-warming ambiance filled with the Christmas Spirit as you drift from booth to booth.