The Y's Winter Walk Run Series kicks off 14th year

The Y wants you help you stay fit and active this winter with its 14th Winter Walk Run Series starting Saturday with the Jingle Bell Run and Rudolph's Dash for kids.

It's part of a three race series including the upcoming races, the New Year's Resolution in January and the Valentine's Heart Throb in February. The Jingle Bell Run takes place Saturday, December 2 at the R.W. Houser Family Y (400 Mason St.) in Onalaska. The race begins with a 5 mile run at 8 a.m. and a 5K starting at 8:15. A full pancake breakfast goes from 8 until 10:30.

Volunteers are still needed for the Jingle Bell Run Walk. To register or get involved go to laxymca.org and search "Winter Walk Run" or click here.

WXOW 19 is a proud sponsor of the Y Winter Walk Run Series.