Holmen School District employee facing child sexual assault charges

The Holmen School District says a high school educational assistant, Timothy Schilling, has been arrested on suspicion of charges related to sexual assault of a child.

According to the district attorney's office, Schilling is currently facing charges of first degree sexual assault, repeated first degree sexual assault of the same child and child abuse with the intent to cause harm.

The school district said based on information it received from law enforcement, there is no evidence the current charges involve the school district or its students. In a letter sent to parents, the district says the arrest will not interfere with its commitment to our student's education.

According to the district, the matter is being considered a confidential personnel matter. Schilling has been placed on unpaid leave and the determination of his continued employment with the district is under review.

The letter goes on to say the district will not comment any further on the personnel matter.

Schilling is currently being held in the La Crosse County Jail and is expected to make an appearance on Tuesday.