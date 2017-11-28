Murder charge filed in Thanksgiving death - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Murder charge filed in Thanksgiving death

Posted: Updated:
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - -

Prosecutors say a Minneapolis woman killed a Thanksgiving guest apparently for smoking crack in her apartment.

Forty-seven-year-old Anenia Marie Hare is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 69-year-old Edward Caliph. A criminal complaint says Hare invited Caliph for Thanksgiving dinner and got angry when he started smoking crack because he did not ask permission or ask her to participate.

Hare told police she tried to intimidate Caliph by grabbing a butcher knife and an antenna and that Caliph died as they struggled and fell to the floor. An autopsy says Caliph died of homicidal violence.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.