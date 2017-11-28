Paul Ryan challenger Bryce pays off debt 15 years late

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan's Democratic challenger has paid off a loan 15 years late.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Randy Bryce paid back $4,425 after his campaign was contacted by the newspaper and questioned about the debt. Bryce's payment satisfies a 2004 court judgment ordering him to repay the original loan of $1,776 with interest.

Bryce says he sincerely apologizes for the delay and "am happy that I am able to make this right."

The woman who lent him the money, Rhonda Slechta, was dating Bryce at the time she lent him the money. Slechta says she was "thrilled" to be repaid the money and "I expected nothing."

Repayment of the loan with interest comes after Bryce cleared a lien on his property by paying $1,257 in back child support in August.

