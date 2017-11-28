Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis president addresses economic concerns in Winona

People in Winona have the chance to voice their concerns about the economy to the man who oversees our region's money.

Winona State University hosted a town hall forum Monday evening with the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari.

Winona State president Scott Olson moderated the conversation.

Audience members asked questions about issues facing Winona and many communities in Minnesota, including wages, affordable housing, and interest rates.

"I'm concerned that wages aren't growing quickly either and so so far I've been against raising interest rates because I want to continue to see the job market strengthen and hopefully wages strengthen for workers across the spectrum," Kashkari said.

Kashkari says he conducts these forums about once a month in communities across his region, which covers Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and parts of Wisconsin and Michigan.

This was his first time in Winona.