Sharp objects, makeshift weapons among items found in Lincoln Hills search

IRMA, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Department of Corrections confiscated several items from inmates at the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison following a contraband search earlier this month. 

The institution was placed on lockdown as authorities searched the facility.

The following banned items were found during the sweep:

  • Charcoal lighter fluid
  • Screwdrivers
  • Putty knife
  • Markers
  • Toothbrush with sharp end
  • Metal spoon
  • Screws
  • Cheese slicer
  • Toilet paper holder
  • Knife
  • Metal bars
  • Glass jars
  • Bath and Body Works wall flower
  • Bottle of Mountain Dew
  • Pornography
  • Rocks
  • Pencils
  • Flash drives
  • Headphones
  • Hygiene products
  • Door handles
  • Modified combs
  • Unknown substances
  • Cards
  • National Geographic magazines
  • Bracelets
  • Medication

According to the Interim Superintendent of Lincoln Hills, this was the first search of its kind at the youth prison. The DOC said inmates were disciplined appropriately. 

