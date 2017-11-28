Sharp objects, makeshift weapons among items found in Lincoln Hills search

The Department of Corrections confiscated several items from inmates at the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison following a contraband search earlier this month.

The institution was placed on lockdown as authorities searched the facility.

The following banned items were found during the sweep:

Charcoal lighter fluid

Screwdrivers

Putty knife

Markers

Toothbrush with sharp end

Metal spoon

Screws

Cheese slicer

Toilet paper holder

Knife

Metal bars

Glass jars

Bath and Body Works wall flower

Bottle of Mountain Dew

Pornography

Rocks

Pencils

Flash drives

Headphones

Hygiene products

Door handles

Modified combs

Unknown substances

Cards

National Geographic magazines

Bracelets

Medication

According to the Interim Superintendent of Lincoln Hills, this was the first search of its kind at the youth prison. The DOC said inmates were disciplined appropriately.