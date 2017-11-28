Sharp objects, makeshift weapons among items found in Lincoln Hills search

The Department of Corrections confiscated several items from inmates at the Lincoln Hills Youth Prison following a contraband search earlier this month.
The institution was placed on lockdown as authorities searched the facility.
The following banned items were found during the sweep:
According to the Interim Superintendent of Lincoln Hills, this was the first search of its kind at the youth prison. The DOC said inmates were disciplined appropriately.
