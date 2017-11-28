Evers tells Schimel he's dropping DOJ attorneys in lawsuit

State Superintendent Tony Evers says he's terminating legal representation by the state Department of Justice in a lawsuit brought by a conservative law firm.

Evers sent Attorney General Brad Schimel a letter Tuesday saying he does not believe the Republican would "willingly" or "ethically" represent him in the lawsuit.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit last week asking the state Supreme Court to remove Evers' ability to write agency rules.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker ordered state Justice Department attorneys to represent Evers against his will. Evers says he can't have Schimel represent him since DOJ previously took a position in a different case in support of the argument WILL is making in the latest case against Evers.

