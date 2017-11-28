Bill would allow for early electronic voting

Voters in Wisconsin could cast their ballots early on electronic voting machines instead of paper ballots under a bill heard by an Assembly committee.

The proposal considered Tuesday would allow for local governments to approve early, in-person voting using electronic voting machines. Currently, early voting is done on paper ballots that are either mailed or turned in to clerks' offices.

Under the bill, the ballots would be stored into electronic voting machines but not counted until Election Day.

The measure is sponsored by Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen, of Menomonee Falls. She says the change would save election officials time because they would no longer have to hand-count the early absentee ballots.

The bill could be taken up by the Legislature next year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.