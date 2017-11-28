Travis Judell

Travis joined News 19 in November 2017 as a videographer. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin La-Crosse in May 2017 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Studies Broadcast and Digital Media, with a sports broadcasting minor.

Travis grew up in Prentice, Wisconsin where he was recently an assistant football coach for the Rib Lake/Prentice Hawks.

In his free time he enjoys watching sports and movies. He is a die hard Wisconsin sports fan.

Travis is excited to be back in the Coulee Region and is happy to call it his home once again.