Travis Judell

Travis joined News 19 in November 2017 as a videographer. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin La-Crosse in May 2017 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Studies Broadcast and Digital Media, with a sports broadcasting minor.
Travis grew up in Prentice, Wisconsin where he was recently an assistant football coach for the Rib Lake/Prentice Hawks.
In his free time he enjoys watching sports and movies. He is a die hard Wisconsin sports fan.
Travis is excited to be back in the Coulee Region and is happy to call it his home once again.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.