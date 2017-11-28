Wisconsin DNR sold 10 hunting licenses to infants

Deer hunting licenses for Wisconsin children were up by more than 1,000 from last year by the end of opening weekend for the nine-day gun season.

Deer hunting licenses for Wisconsin children were up by more than 1,000 from last year by the end of opening weekend for the nine-day gun season.

Deer hunting licenses for Wisconsin children up from 2016

Deer hunting licenses for Wisconsin children up from 2016

The state Department of Natural Resources sold 10 hunting licenses to infants after Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill that eliminated the state's minimum hunting age.

Walker signed a Republican bill on Nov. 13 doing away with the 10-year-old minimum age to participate in a mentored hunt.

The DNR released data Tuesday that shows the agency had sold 1,814 mentored hunt licenses to children age nine or younger through Sunday. The vast majority - 1,011 licenses - went to nine-year-olds. Fifty-two licenses went to children under age 5, with 10 going to a child under a year old.

A four-year-old was the youngest licensee to register a kill. Harvest data doesn't show who actually killed the deer, however.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.