V-Hawks open NAIA Tourney with easy win

The Viterbo volleyball team took down Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) in straight sets, 25-14, 25-15 and 25-19 to win the first round of pool play at the NAIA National Tournament Tuesday.

Natalie Geidel led the way for the V-Hawks with 19 kills.

Miah Garant had eight kills and Amelia Grahn had 40 assists.

Viterbo will play Georgetown Wednesday at 2 PM in round two of pool play action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

The V-Hawks improve to 35-1 on the season,