NEW INFORMATION: Sheriff names Black River Falls standoff suspect

Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera released more information on the suspect involved in a several-hour standoff with authorities Monday.

Sheriff Waldera said that Denzel T. Sanders, 26, of Black River Falls, barricaded himself inside a residence at 119 S. 3rd Street after deputies tried to apprehend him following a domestic incident. Sanders was known to have access to multiple firearms in the residence according to the sheriff.

Members of the sheriff's office, Black River Falls Police, Wisconsin State Patrol, and La Crosse County Sheriff's Office secured the area around the residence and began negotiations with Sanders. La Crosse County used their Bearcat tactical vehicle to assist with evacuating people in the vicinity of the residence during the standoff.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Sanders surrendered peacefully to authorities. He was arrested on charges of Failure to Comply with Officer's Attempt to Take into Custody, Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing an Officer, and a probation violation. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail following his arrest.

Sheriff Waldera said that additional charges may be referred to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office as the investigation continues.

