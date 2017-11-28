"Keep The Wreath Green" campaign raises fire safety awareness

The La Crescent, La Crosse, Onalaska, and Campbell fire departments will be participating in the "Keep The Wreath Green" campaign.

From November 23 through January 1, the participating fire departments decorate a wreath with green lights. For every structure fire responded to in the aforementioned communities, the fire departments will change one green light to red.

There is also a constant clear bulb on at all times to honor service members and troops over seas.

Fire activity tends to increase around the holidays. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day usually see an average increase of 40% to 50% in home kitchen fires respectively. Lieutenant Shane Trussing of the La Crosse Fire Department says, "Being careful with baking and cooking. Just fire safety in general, but especially with all the baking that goes on over the holiday season. There's a dramatic increase of kitchen fires and structure fires over the holiday season."

This campaign promotes awareness and dangers of home fires over the holiday season with the goal of keeping the wreath green.