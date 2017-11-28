Packers players visit Challenge Academy cadets in Fort McCoy

Members of the Green Bay Packers visited the Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy today.

The Packers players included Vince Biegel, Lucas Patrick, and Damarious Randall. They aimed to instill discipline, good character, and leadership skills.

Fort McCoy's Challenge Academy is a 22 week quasi-military environment academy held for youth at risk of not completing high school. The cadets will be graduating from the challenge on December 16.