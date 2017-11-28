Hilltoppers top Spartans in hockey - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Hilltoppers top Spartans in hockey

The Onalaska Hilltoppers took on the Sparta Spartans at the Omni Center tonight. 

The Hilltoppers were in control from the opening face-off to the final whistle 

Tommy Duren, Jordan Degaetano, and CJ Lass all would have 2 goals on the night but Carter Stobb would lead the team in points with 1 goal and 4 assists. 

Onalaska wins easily 11-0 

