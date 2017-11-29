Castile's girlfriend reaches settlement over police shooting

The Minnesota city that employed a police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop has reached a financial settlement with Philando Castile's girlfriend and her daughter, who were in the car with him when he was killed.

The St. Anthony City Council voted Tuesday night to pay Diamond Reynolds and her 4-year-old daughter $675,000. Reynolds will receive another $125,000 from the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust and the city of Roseville where Reynolds was detained by police.

Castile was driving in Falcon Heights in July 2016, when a St. Anthony police officer pulled him over and shot him after he told the officer he was armed. Reynolds streamed the aftermath of the shooting live on Facebook.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges.