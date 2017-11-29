Castile's girlfriend reaches settlement over police shooting - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Castile's girlfriend reaches settlement over police shooting

Posted: Updated:
Philando Castile Philando Castile
ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (AP) - -

The Minnesota city that employed a police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop has reached a financial settlement with Philando Castile's girlfriend and her daughter, who were in the car with him when he was killed.

The St. Anthony City Council voted Tuesday night to pay Diamond Reynolds and her 4-year-old daughter $675,000. Reynolds will receive another $125,000 from the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust and the city of Roseville where Reynolds was detained by police.

Castile was driving in Falcon Heights in July 2016, when a St. Anthony police officer pulled him over and shot him after he told the officer he was armed. Reynolds streamed the aftermath of the shooting live on Facebook.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.