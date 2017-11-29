Mom whose twins walked naked near highway pleads not guilty - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Mom whose twins walked naked near highway pleads not guilty

ADEL, Iowa (AP) - An 19-year-old woman whose twins were seen wandering naked near a busy state highway in central Iowa has pleaded not guilty.

Jasmine Teed entered the plea Monday in Dallas County. Teed's charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Officers were sent to a house along U.S. Highway 6 in Adel around 9 a.m. Nov. 2. Police say witnesses reported seeing someone herd the unclothed 2-year-olds back in the house after they were spotted near the highway. An officer entered the house and called out but received no answer. The officer reports finding Teed asleep in a bedroom.

Police say the outdoor temperature at the time was 43 degrees.

