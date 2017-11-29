Medical marijuana company hit by product shortage

One of Minnesota's two medical marijuana manufacturers is temporarily scaling back its business amid a shortage of medicine.

The shortage of medical marijuana at LeafLine Labs is causing problems for patients like Kellie Germann, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Germann tells WCCO-TV she'll have to go at least six days without medication that helps her eat, sleep and function.

LeafLine chief executive Andrew Bachman faults the shortage on "unforeseen delays at the lab," where state law requires medication to be tested before sale. The company is closing its Eagan dispensary, one of four it operates in the state, until at least Friday.

It's unclear how many patients are effected by the shortage. Bachman says the company is working to reschedule patients.

