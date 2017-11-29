Fatal shooting by Crandon officer ruled justified - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Fatal shooting by Crandon officer ruled justified

CRANDON, Wis. (AP) - -

The Forest County district attorney says a Crandon police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect.

DA Chuck Simono says an investigation shows Officer Ryan Wilson pulled over a vehicle Oct. 22 with Dexter Baxter in a passenger seat. WLUK-TV says the report states Wilson ordered Baxter out of the car, but Baxter resisted and placed the officer in a choke-hold. Wilson was unable to reach his Taser or pepper spray.

Wilson says he was on the verge of passing out as the two struggled and reached for his gun as Baxter gouged his eyes.

The report says Wilson told Baxter to stop or he would be shot. The officer then shot Baxter three times.

