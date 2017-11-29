Racine County approves funding for Foxconn development - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Racine County approves funding for Foxconn development

Posted: Updated:
RACINE, Wis. (AP) - -

Racine County is the latest government entity to approve funding for Foxconn and its plan to build a manufacturing campus in southeastern Wisconsin.

The county board voted unanimously Tuesday night to provide up to $764 million for the Taiwanese company's project in Mount Pleasant. Foxconn says the $10 billion flat screen manufacturing complex could eventually employ 13,000 people.

Mount Pleasant approved the local funding on Monday. The county and village contract with Foxconn includes property tax payment guarantees.

The local funding is in addition to up to $3 billion in state incentives already approved by legislators and Gov. Scott Walker.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.