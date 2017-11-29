Winona Police issue warning about counterfeit money - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Winona Police issue warning about counterfeit money

Posted:
Courtesy Winona Police Courtesy Winona Police
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Winona Police Department is warning the public about funny money showing up at area businesses. 

The Department said on its Facebook page Tuesday that it's received reports from businesses that counterfeiters are passing fake $20 bills. 

The Department included posts that show bills that say "for motion picture purposes."

Authorities advise businesses to check all bills, $5 and larger for the vertical security thread and watermarks.

They also say to not rely on the marker to detect counterfeit bills, but to inspect them closely, as well. 

People who encounter fake bills should contact law enforcement. 

