MnDOT's Dresbach and Winona bridges win national awards

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has received two national awards for the construction of two bridges over the Mississippi River.

The American Segmental Bridge Institute named both the Interstate 90 Dresbach bridge and the Highway 43 Winona bridge as winners of the 2017 ASBI Bridge Award of Excellence. The selection committee called the I-90 bridge a world class Mississippi river crossing bridge with aesthetically pleasing shapes and forms with the capacity to deliver a record setting concrete span over a major waterway. The committee called the new Winona bridge an amazing feat of engineering considering the winter construction with elegant twin wall piers and aesthetic scenic lookouts.

"It's people that recognize how these bridges are built, what goes into it. They do a real thorough review, it's essentially a lot of our peers and people in

the profession that know what it takes and look at it critically to say that this is one of the best in the nation of this type. That means a lot," says Mike Dougherty, MnDOT Public Affairs Coordinator.

The Dresbach bridge was also named as one of the top 10 bridges across the country coming in at number 9.

The only other time MnDOT won this award was back in 2009 for the I-35W, Saint Anthony Falls Bridge in Minneapolis which replaced the I-35W bridge that collapsed in 2007.